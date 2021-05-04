Three More Dragons Commit To Compete In April Signing Ceremonies

The John Cooper School's Athletics Department held a final signing ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Friday, April 30, in the Dunlap Gymnasium, to recognize three senior athletes who will be competing at the college level in the fall of 2021.

Cooper students, parents, faculty, coaches, and teammates joined Athletic Director John Hoye to honor the student-athletes who will compete in football, track and field, and cross country.



"These athletes have all worked hard while at Cooper and we join them in celebrating their successes," Hoye said. "We wish them all the very best and look forward to following their college athletic careers."

Will Corson will represent Chapman University in Orange, Calif. on the football field. Katie Drake will run cross country at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., and Rice University in Houston welcomes Amarachukwu Oguchi on the track and field team. These three athletes join 13 Dragons from the Class of 2021, who signed earlier at signing days in November and February.

They are Grant Carter, golf, Mary Hardin-Baylor University; Ben DeLoit, sprint football, The U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Adelaide Herman, diving, Williams College; AJ Harrell, volleyball, South Dakota School of Mines; Anthony Giannette, baseball, Louisiana Tech; Will McDermott, cross country, Rice University; James McKenzie, tennis, Haverford College: Will Nath, baseball, Nichols College; Ajailah Ogiemwonyi, basketball, Garden City Community College; Jack O'Riordan, track and field, Lehigh University; Jake Peterson, football, University of Pennsylvania; Jacob Rebrook, baseball, Pepperdine University; and Nathan Weisoly, baseball, Dickinson College.