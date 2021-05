Rockwall's three-star quarterback Braedyn Locke took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his commitment to a college program. With the announcement, the Dallas-Fort Worth area top three class of 2022 recruits have been spoken for (Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers, Ohio State; Frisco Lone Star Garret Rangel, Oklahoma State). Locke posted a video announcing his commitment to Mississippi State:

The story was already written.. pic.twitter.com/0eiW1AV8dF — Braedyn Locke (@Braedyn_Locke3) May 2, 2021