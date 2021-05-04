Hamshire-Fannett back in Playoff Conversation presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

It's been seven seasons since the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns have been in the postseason.

Well, they are back...

The Horns finished second in district play led by utility-man Korbin Winckler, catcher Evan Viator, utility-man Tyler Roggenkamp, and pitcher Reese King.

"We really started off strong early and then the bats stopped moving," Viator said. "We are peaking now. Getting back into the playoffs after so long means the world to me."

Check out our photos and video with the Longhorns below from this year's SETX Baseball Photoshoot!

