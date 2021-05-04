Former D-I Athlete Joins Houston Christian as Head Baseball Coach

Former baseball player for The University of Texas, Beau O'Hara, will formally take the reins of Houston Christian High School's baseball team this fall after serving as assistant coach for four years and interim head coach during the 2020-21 season, as well as a football assistant coach. O'Hara led the Mustangs to a record 15 - 11 wins this last season. The program had a team pitching ERA of 2.89 and went 8-1 in the final month of the season.

"Houston Christian is excited to advance its athletics programming through this tremendous hire. O'Hara is a stellar athlete and coach, and our players and department will benefit from his character, culture, and desire to create leaders, while developing a winning program," said Director of Athletics Dave Kinard.



O'Hara has extensive experience as a coach and program pitching coordinator with the select baseball organization, South Texas Sliders. Coach O'Hara's record with the Sliders was 27-11 in 2019 and in 2020, the 17U Team was 24-6. Coach O'Hara was recognized as the 2019 South Texas Sliders Scott Mayer Coach of The Year, with numerous state and national finalist teams.



"I'm incredibly thankful, excited, and honored for this opportunity at Houston Christian High School, and appreciate the support from players, parents, and school administration." O'Hara said. "This place has had a profound effect on my life, and I look forward to bringing that in my coaching and mentoring of the young men on the team, and growing the Houston Christian baseball program back into a championship-level team."