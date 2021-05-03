White Sox's Robert could miss rest of year with hip injury

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert hits a single on a ground ball to Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Luis Robert couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field Sunday. A day later, the news was no less painful for the White Sox or their promising young center fielder.

Robert could miss the remainder of the season after a scan Monday showed he has a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.

General manager Rick Hahn said their will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days to determine whether Robert needs surgery.

Either way, Hahn said Robert won’t resume baseball activities for three to four months at least. It’s not clear if he will play again this year.

“It hasn’t been ruled out,” Hahn said. “It just all depends on the healing timeframe here. And unfortunately, none of us are smart enough to know exactly how his body will respond to whatever’s next. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The White Sox were already without slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss most of the season after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training.

Robert was injured in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. He fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning and was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg.

Second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting and a Gold Glove winner last season, Robert is batting .316 with one homer and 11 RBIs.

