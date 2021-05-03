2021 All-VYPE Houston Girls Soccer Team powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

For the final time this season, VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer analysis Greater Houston area. In this final installation, we reveal the 2021 All-VYPE Girls Soccer team! Check out the team below!
Ayden Bridges, Cy Creek
Yasmin Cardenas, MacArthur
Adelhia Ghonda, Memorial
Cassidy Hoang, George Ranch
Marley Krach, The Woodlands
Alexa Riddle, Tomball Memorial
Olivia Schmidt, Friendswood
Amy Vestal, Bay City
Haven Terry, Ridge Point
Emma Yeager, Kingwood Park
Emily Quintanilla, Cy-Fair
Anneliese Switzer, Bellaire
Jasmine Kessler, Klein Collins
Laney Gonzales, Magnolia
Alyssa Crites, A&M Consolidated