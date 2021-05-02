LEADING OFF: Kluber goes for 100th win, NL rivalries simmer

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:
___
CENTURY MARK
Corey Kluber goes for his 100th career victory when he starts for the Yankees at home against Detroit.
The 35-year-old Kluber (1-2, 4.15) is 99-60 in a big league career that started in 2011. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner has posted just three wins in the last three years with Cleveland, Texas and New York while beset by injuries.
Kluber faces the worst-hitting team in the majors. The Tigers have a team batting average of just under .200 — former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 on Saturday and fell to .125.
PHILLY SPECIAL
A couple of NL East rivals play the rubber match of their three-game series in prime time when slumping Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets visit Philadelphia.