Curry’s big 3rd quarter leads Warriors past Rockets, 113-87

Houston Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) has his shot attempt blocked by Golden State Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Houston. (Bob Levey/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) – Stephen Curry bounced back from a rough first half with 23 of his 30 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 113-87 on Saturday night.

Curry was just 2 for 12 in the first half, then didn’t even need to play in the fourth quarter after the Warriors outscored the Rockets 39-12 to take an 88-67 lead.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Golden State, and Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole both added 17 off the bench.

“The first half, we just couldn’t get anything going,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Obviously, we thrive on Steph so when he couldn’t hit shots early, we were kind of stuck in the mud. But in the second half, once he made a couple of shots, our energy picked up, our body language was better, and we were able to take control.”

The Warriors ran away with the game at the start of the second half, opening up the third quarter on a 28-4 run. The Rockets made just one field goal in the first 7:43 of the third quarter, as their six-point halftime lead turned into an 18-point deficit.

The Warriors’ 24-0 run was their longest of the season and longest since a 25-0 run to open a March 6, 2018, game against Brooklyn.

Curry was 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half. In the third quarter, however, he went 5 of 7 from 3.

After hitting his first 3-pointer of the third quarter, Curry let out an extra little celebratory yell.

