Notre Dame QB Book most notable 4th-round selection

By the third day of the NFL draft, the big stars from college football already have been chosen. The fourth through seventh rounds will bring some starters and, once in a while, a great player.

Mostly, though, we're talking backups or long shots.

Perhaps the best-known collegian selected in the fourth round Saturday was Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

And Book went somewhere with a QB opening: New Orleans, which saw career passing leader Drew Brees retire.

That doesn't mean Book, the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, will be stepping in to the starting lineup in the Big Easy.

Indeed, he's more likely to be a developmental project behind Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

Perhaps, however, it's notable that the Buccaneers also selected a quarterback this year with their 40-something QB — that guy Brady — still around. Florida's Kyle Trask went in the second round to Tampa Bay.

Book is known as a strong leader and good athlete. Does the ninth quarterback taken in 2021 have the arm and accuracy to make it behind center in the NFL? We'll find out eventually.