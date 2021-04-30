On to the Next Goal: Humble's West moves into athletic admin with Spring Branch ISD

HOUSTON – Charles West has always had goals in life.



For his career, the first was to be a coach. Then move up and be a coordinator. The next natural step after that would be the head coach of a program.

That is what he has done for the past nine years at Humble High School, leading the Wildcat football program. His next goal on his list – athletic administration.

West is getting that very chance, accepting the Coordinator of Athletics position inside Spring Branch ISD.

"I definitely wanted to see some success at Humble when I got here and get them to the playoffs. I believe I've done that," West said in a phone interview with VYPE. "God's opened doors and it was just an opportunity that I didn't even know about but it just popped up and it happened."

West led Humble back to the playoffs in 2019, which was the first time for the program since 2010. The Wildcats went 10-3 that season.

Ad

But that's not the highlight or most memorable moment in his Humble High School coaching career. In fact, his top moment doesn't even have to do with what happened on a football field.

Ad