LSA set for TAPPS Track & Field State Meet

This weekend is the TAPPS State Track & Field Meet in Waco at Midway ISD, and one of the favorites to bring home the state trophy in TAPPS 5A is the Lutheran South Academy boys team. LSA Boys Track & Field won the district and regional meets and look to complete the trifecta at the state meet.

On the girls' side, keep an eye on Ayana Smith who runs the 100M and 200M as well as multiple relay teams. Smith is fully capable of bringing home a few state medals when the weekend is over.