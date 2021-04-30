Mostly Cloudy icon
69º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

LSA set for TAPPS Track & Field State Meet

Vype

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
Houston High School Sports
,
Track And Field
LSA set for TAPPS Track & Field State Meet
LSA set for TAPPS Track & Field State Meet (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

This weekend is the TAPPS State Track & Field Meet in Waco at Midway ISD, and one of the favorites to bring home the state trophy in TAPPS 5A is the Lutheran South Academy boys team. LSA Boys Track & Field won the district and regional meets and look to complete the trifecta at the state meet.

On the girls' side, keep an eye on Ayana Smith who runs the 100M and 200M as well as multiple relay teams. Smith is fully capable of bringing home a few state medals when the weekend is over.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved