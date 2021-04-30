Houston Rockets beat Milwaukee Bucks 143-136

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)

HOUSTON – Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points, and the NBA-worst Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 143-136 on Thursday night after Giannis Antetokounmpo left less than a minute into the game with a sprained ankle.

Houston snapped a five-game losing streak on the back of a dazzling performance from Porter, who scored 32 points in the second half and 17 in the fourth quarter. The 20-year-old's previous career best was 30 points as a rookie with Cleveland last season.

“After I saw the third 3 go down, I knew it was going to be a special night,” Porter said. “It was all up to me. I just stayed aggressive, and it was a good night.”

Antetokounmpo played just 46 seconds. On a driving layup, he appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk, rolling what was already an injured ankle. He limped to the locker room and spent a few minutes there before returning to the bench, where he sat for the rest of the game.

Antetokounmpo entered the game listed as probable with a right ankle sprain.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the new injury was a sprain and that the team is hopeful it’s not serious. Budenholzer said the team would see how the ankle responds to treatment and go from there.

Houston trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half but surged in the second half on hot shooting from 3-point range. Houston made 25 of 46 3-pointers, good for a season-high 54.3%.

Porter also had 11 assists. Christian Wood had 31 points and nine rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk added 24 points and 13 rebounds.

