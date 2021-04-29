Next Chapter: Jim Holley takes reins of New Caney ISD as Athletic Director

HOUSTON - Jim Holley always knew in the back of his mind that the prospect of being an Athletic Director one day intrigued him as a potential next move.

The place and the timing would need to be right, and for Holley, who spent the past five seasons as Porter High School's head football coach, and those two boxes were checked when the New Caney ISD Athletic Director role came available, which he was named to earlier this week.

"I think this is going to be the last chapter in my book, so to speak," Holley said. "I feel like I still have several years left in me. I feel at complete peace with the job and stepping away.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm going to miss those kids, those coaches, and those relationships. I'm still going to be involved with Friday Night Lights, just in another capacity. So, I'm excited about that and looking forward to that, the new challenge there, and different dynamics. It's an exciting time for me as well."

Holley takes over a district that currently has New Caney and Porter High School, with a third high school set to open in the Fall of 2022, which is currently under construction.

Building a new program from the ground up is something that Holley has experience with. In 2008, Holley was the campus coordinator and football coach at Kingwood Park in Humble ISD when it opened.

"When we opened up Kingwood Park we went through the process of hiring new coaches, staff, getting facilities ready, and getting programs their supplies and uniforms," Holley said. "It was a lot of fun. It's a lot of work but it's very enjoyable work. It's very unique because when you open a new school the principal and head coach/coordinators over those campuses you get to start new traditions and it's a very exciting time."

