FEATURE: Emiley Kennedy of Lake Creek Softball presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Emiley Kennedy is a key piece of the wrecking ball that is Lake Creek Softball. The senior is the No. 27-ranked player by Softball America and is a Texas A&M signee. As of a few weeks ago, she hadn't given up a single earned run from the pitcher's circle. Kennedy has certainly earned her place in the spotlight.

Check out the feature with Emiley below, and don't forget to subscribe to VYPE on YouTube for more great video content!

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes it easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.