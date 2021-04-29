DREAMS REALIZED: H-Town heroes ready for NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, which will change the lives of several former Houston-area athletes.

The Draft is the Super Bowl of late Spring as the NFL will own the next few days.

So, which former H-Town high school stars will hear their names called through Saturday?

...

THE FIRST ROUNDERS

Jaylen Waddle, Episcopal, Alabama, KR-WR

Waddle was special in college in a small sample of games. He was banged up last season but when he's right… he's a game-breaker. He can return kicks and play the slot. His wiggle is unmatched and he's strong in the lower body. He's a Top 10 pick.

