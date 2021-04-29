DFW area alumni prepare for the NFL Draft

With the 2021 NFL draft upon us, the Dallas-Fort Worth area high schools prepare to celebrate more successes as a handful of area athletes are expected to be chosen to take their talents to the professional level. On the eve of NFL Draft Day, VYPE DFW takes a look at some of the DFW football alumni who are expected to be drafted this weekend.

Nick Bolton, Frisco Lone Star / Missouri

A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Bolton earned District MVP honors twice. As a senior, Bolton totaled 130 tackles (16 tackles for a loss) and five interceptions. His junior year, Bolton tallied 111 tackles (seven for a loss), three forced fumbles, and one interception. As a sophomore, Bolton recorded over 80 tackles with three interceptions and four sacks. The three-star athlete chose Missouri over the likes of Mississippi State, Boston College, Houston, Kansas, and more.

With Mizzou, Bolton posed as an absolute force against all of their opponents. As a true freshman, Bolton put on a show against then No. 1 Alabama with a career-best eight tackles as well as posting four tackles in Mizzou's bowl game against Oklahoma State. Bolton finished the 2020 season on the Butkus Award Watch List, Nagurski Trophy Watch List, and as an Athlon Sports Preseason First Team All-American.

Baron Browning, Kennedale / Ohio State

As a five-star prospect in his class, Browning chose Ohio State over all other offers. Coming out of high school, Browning was ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker on both Rivals and 247Sports. In 2016, Browning helped lead Kennedale to an 11-4 season with an appearance in the UIL Class 4A state semifinals for the first time in school history. Browning was awarded first-team all-state honors with 74 tackles (eight for a loss) as a junior and again with 81 tackles (10 for a loss).

With the Buckeyes, Browning recorded 20 solo tackles with seven sacks. The 6-foot-3 athlete recorded at least one tackle in each game that he played and entered his senior season with over 80 tackles (15 for a loss). Browning was named to the 2020 Butkus Award Preseason Watch List.

