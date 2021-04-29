6 DFW Football '22 Seniors That Could Get to the NFL

On Wednesday, Shana Willeford put out a list of DFW-area alums with draft hopes for the upcoming NFL Draft that kicks off Thursday night with Round 1.

Texas is rich in football talent. The DFW has produced a lot big names throughout the years that have gone on to make it to the NFL - Jeff Okudah, Matthew Stafford, Connor Williams and many more.

The 2021 draft is primed to see a number of former DFW-area players selected, but what about in the future? There are tons of DFW players in college football making names for themselves, but what about the crop of soon-to-be-seniors for the class of 2022?

Let's take a dive.

Quinn Ewers - QB, Southlake Carroll

The last time a QB was deemed the No. 1 recruit in the entire nation entering his junior year and through his senior year was Trevor Lawrence, and look how that unfolded. A national championship winner and has consistently been mocked at the No. 1 player expected to be taken.

Swap out Lawrence for Quinn Ewers and you effectively have the same situation unfolding. Ewers, a five-star commit to Ohio State, is the easy pick from the DFW area projected to get to the NFL.

Ohio State churns out quarterback talent (see: Justin Fields, Cardale Jones, Dwayne Haskins), so it's not hard to envision Ewers just continuing to get better and be a first round draft pick.

