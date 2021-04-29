Cloudy icon
5 things to watch in tonight’s NFL Draft Round 1

Ari Alexander
, Sports Reporter

NFL Draft
sports
Houston Texans
San Francisco 49ers
Aaron Rodgers
Jaylen Waddle
Payton Turner
Final preps for the NFL Draft in Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium. (AP photo)

Texas trade up?

The Houston Texans don’t have a pick until the third round, due to the Laremy Tunsil trade, which sent both the team’s first- and second-round picks to Miami. Through a variety of trades, Houston’s No. 3 pick is in the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

So, is there a chance the Texans trade up to get into Thursday?

A chance, sure, but it’s extremely unlikely given the low amount of draft capital Houston has and a roster full of players unlikely to be desirable on a trade. Realistically, only two Texans players could warrant a first-round pick, and one is currently under league investigation.

Aaron Rodgers wants out?

Less than two hours after what appeared to be an NFL Draft day bombshell (Tim Tebow! Back! Playing Tight End!), a real news bombshell dropped.

Multiple reports, including from ESPN say the NFL MVP, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

