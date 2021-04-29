5 things to watch in tonight’s NFL Draft Round 1

Texas trade up?

The Houston Texans don’t have a pick until the third round, due to the Laremy Tunsil trade, which sent both the team’s first- and second-round picks to Miami. Through a variety of trades, Houston’s No. 3 pick is in the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

So, is there a chance the Texans trade up to get into Thursday?

A chance, sure, but it’s extremely unlikely given the low amount of draft capital Houston has and a roster full of players unlikely to be desirable on a trade. Realistically, only two Texans players could warrant a first-round pick, and one is currently under league investigation.

Aaron Rodgers wants out?

Less than two hours after what appeared to be an NFL Draft day bombshell (Tim Tebow! Back! Playing Tight End!), a real news bombshell dropped.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



