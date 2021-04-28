Cy Ranch’s Bazemore wins wrestling title; 10 CFISD athletes medal

April 27, 2021—Using a 2020 state semifinal loss as motivation, Cypress Ranch High School junior Jayden Bazemore completed her quest for atonement on Saturday by winning the Class 6A 128-pound wrestling state championship. Bazemore was CFISD's lone champion and among 10 participants to earn top-six medals at the UIL Wrestling State Tournament, held April 23-24 at the Berry Center.

Bazemore completed an undefeated season by beating Plano West's Devin Paton in an 8-3 decision. That pushed her record to 19-0 for the season. She added the 128-pound title to last year's fourth-place finish at 119 pounds while attending The Woodlands College Park High School.

"This is all I thought about for weeks on end (and) every night before I went to sleep," Bazemore said. "I wanted it so bad. All those months of training have finally paid off."

Ad

Two CFISD standouts earned runner-up finishes.

Langham Creek High School senior Temitayo Sanusi reached the 148-pound final before eventually falling to Allen High School's Jasmine Robinson. Sanusi finished the year with a 25-2 record.

Cypress Ridge High School senior Melanie Oyerides placed second in the 215-pound division, finishing her season with an 18-2 record.

Cypress Ridge was the highest-finishing CFISD team, scoring 33 points to place eighth overall. Langham Creek finished 11th with 29 points while Cypress Ranch tied for 15th (25).

Ad