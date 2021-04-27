Warren Moon, Vince Young, and Andre Ware team up for a good cause

Vince Young, Warren Moon, and Andre Ware; three guys with more in common than just football.

“We all came up out of single family homes,” Moon explained. “We came from strong women that ran our homes.”

The three former quarterbacks, all raised by single mothers, have started the “Brothers in Arms” foundation, which awards scholarships to students raised in similar situations.

Monday, the afternoon leading into the Houston Sports Awards, the Brothers in Arms foundation held their inaugural Brothers in Arms Celebrity Golf Outing, which raised money for those scholarships. From Roger Clemens and Jimbo Fisher to Clyde Drexler and Justin Reid, the turnout was as spectacular as the weather. Jeff Bagwell, one of this year’s inductees for the Houston Sports Awards Hall of Fame, played as well.

It was a great day of fun for a great cause. Ware hopes that his success, as well as the success of Moon and Young, can help inspire students.

Ad

“The best example is the example that you can see, obviously, so that’s kind of where we’ve been,” said Ware. “We wanted to maintain a relationship with the kids that we gave scholarships to last year.”

Scholarships were granted last year, but this was the first ever golf tournament for Brothers in Arms. All three men hope it’s the first of many to come.

“I think it’s off to a great start,” said Moon. “If you look around and just see the quality of what’s been done here so far, I think this is going to be a tournament that a lot of people are going to want to play in.”