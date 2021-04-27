LEADING OFF: D-backs keep pitching amid no-hitter debate

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:
ARIZONA ARMS
Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks when they host Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres following a dominant pitching performance in a doubleheader at Atlanta.
Madison Bumgarner tossed a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday after Zac Gallen threw a one-hit shutout in the opener.
Bumgarner didn’t get credit for a no-hitter in the Major League Baseball record book. An MLB committee in 1991 ruled a no-hitter had to go at least nine innings and the Elias Sports Bureau — the sport’s official statistician — repeated that stance last year when seven-inning doubleheaders began.
Bumgarner’s gem has ignited a lively debate among fans over whether it should count as a no-hitter. There currently are no plans by MLB to revisit the decision.
