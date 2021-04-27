LEADING OFF: D-backs keep pitching amid no-hitter debate

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is congratulated by teammates after pitching a 7-inning no hitter against the Atlanta Braves, the second baseball game of a double header, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

ARIZONA ARMS

Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks when they host Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres following a dominant pitching performance in a doubleheader at Atlanta.

Madison Bumgarner tossed a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday after Zac Gallen threw a one-hit shutout in the opener.

Bumgarner didn’t get credit for a no-hitter in the Major League Baseball record book. An MLB committee in 1991 ruled a no-hitter had to go at least nine innings and the Elias Sports Bureau — the sport’s official statistician — repeated that stance last year when seven-inning doubleheaders began.

Bumgarner’s gem has ignited a lively debate among fans over whether it should count as a no-hitter. There currently are no plans by MLB to revisit the decision.

SPRINGER AND SCHERZER

