DFW Athletes Come Up Big in UIL Wrestling State Meet

Teams across the state gathered on Saturday to compete in the UIL Wrestling State Tournament. A handful of Dallas-Fort Worth area athletes competed and brought their schools glory while some athletes also made history.

Allen: A history of excellence and newly paved paths

As Allen senior Braxton Brown won his fourth state title in wrestling over the weekend while competing at 120 points during the UIL Westling 6A State Championships, the Allen Eagles boys' wrestling team was able to clinch their 12th consecutive team title with 169 points. The first-place finish was 18 points more than Arlington Martin who finished second at the meet.

While the boys were continuing Allen's success, the girls were busy making a name for themselves. With Eliana Martinez winning in the 102 weight class and Jasmine Robinson winning gold at 148 pounds, the Allen Eagles' girls wrestling team won their very first state title with 81.5 points.

Joseph Liescheski, another Allen star, was Abe to dominate in his weight class with a 13-0 major decision for his first state title. Liescheski's win was enough to set the tone helping encourage a will to fight in teammates Brown and Kade Moore. Moore won gold at 126 pounds.

Southlake Carroll Makes History

The Allen Eagles girls' team wasn't the only team to make history, though. Despite a slow start, Southlake Carroll's Bayley Trang was able to rally and win gold in the 110 weight class during overtime. Trang, the first state finalist in a decade, trailed 5-0 before coming back to force overtime and win with a takedown. The sophomores' win marked the Dragons' first girls state champion.