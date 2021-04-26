VYPE 411: Tevin Shaw of Manvel

Tevin Shaw recently won the VYPE Houston 2022 Offensive Football Recruit of the Year Fan Poll! Shaw is currently the No. 39 ranked Recruit in Matt Malatesta's Class of 2022 Super 60, and is looking for a big senior season. VYPE caught up with Shaw for the 411 on the rising star from Manvel High School.

VYPE: How long have you been playing football and how did you get your start?



SHAW: I've been playing football since I was four years old. I got my starting spot by working hard and never take[ing] a day off.

VYPE: Who's your favorite football team?

Ad

SHAW: My favorite football team is the Raiders.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

SHAW: My go-to pregame meal is jambalaya with chicken fried chicken.