LEADING OFF: Braves try to do better with bats, Burnes tough

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman swings for a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a double header, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

HOW BOUT A HIT?

Limited to a total of one hit in an entire doubleheader, Freddie Freeman and the Braves try to do better with the bats when they begin a set against the Cubs.

Freeman got Atlanta’s only hit in Sunday’s pair of seven-inning shutouts by Arizona. He singled in the sixth off Zac Gallen in the opener, then Madison Bumgarner pitched a no-hitter in the second game. Bumgarner’s gem won’t go into the official list of Major League Baseball no-hitters — MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

Zach Davies (1-2, 8.80) starts for Chicago in the series opener at Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks are off Monday. Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71) pitches on Tuesday, when Arizona hosts San Diego.

BURNESING UP

