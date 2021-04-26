Astros AA team Corpus Christi Hooks to wear Whataburger jerseys this season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Hooks, who are the AA team of the Houston Astros, will don the iconic Whataburger orange-and-white this season with a tasty twist.

Each Wednesday, the Hooks will play as the “Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits” when they trot onto Whataburger Field as a nod to fast-food restaurant’s mouth-watering breakfast sandwich.

“Missing the 2020 season has fans starving for Hooks Baseball, and we felt we could indulge that craving with a tasty new uniform every Wednesday,” said Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard.

Last year, the Hooks’ Celebrate Whataburger Collection debuted to honor the restaurant’s 70th anniversary.

Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950.