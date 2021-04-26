2021 All-VYPE Boys Soccer Team powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

For the final time this season, VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer analysis Greater Houston area. In this final installation, we reveal the 2021 All-VYPE Boys Soccer team! Check out the team below!

Luis Cunemo, Ridge Point

Baruc Delgado, Splendora

Brady Drozdowski, Bridgeland

Rodrigo Garcia, Jersey Village

Rafa Gonzalez, Tompkins

Gage Guerra, Kingwood Park

Diego Lazo, Seven Lakes

Erick Lopez, Humble

Nathan Lopez, Klein Forest

Wilman Landaverde, Shadow Creek

Jared Garza, Milby

Gareth Shaw, Langham Creek

Kevin Vallone, Foster

Hamilton Estrada, North Shore

Alan Lopez, Dobie