LEADING OFF: A's go for 14th in row, Tatis on HR tear vs LA

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, center facing camera, and the rest of the team celebrate a 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

BAKER'S DOZEN IN THE BOOKS

Oakland goes for its 14th consecutive victory when the Athletics take on Baltimore at Camden Yards. Jesús Luzardo (1-1, 5.89 ERA) is on the mound as the A’s look to complete a three-game sweep.

This is the third-longest winning streak in Oakland history. The A’s won 14 straight in 1988 and set a then-American League record with 20 consecutive victories in 2002.

Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight wins in 2017 — Oakland’s string is the longest in the majors since that Indians run.

The Athletics, who lost their first six games this season, have outscored opponents 83-36 during the winning streak.

John Means (1-0, 1.52) starts for the Orioles after getting an additional two days of rest following seven shutout innings Sunday at Texas in his last outing. Oakland has won nine in a row against Baltimore dating to 2019.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad