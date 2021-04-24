Perez, Cahill lead Pirates over Twins 6-2

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Perez runs the bases and signals to his bench on a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS – Michael Perez had three hits and three RBIs, helping Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Saturday.

Cahill (1-2) permitted one run and two hits in six innings. The right-hander retired the Twins in order in five of his innings.

It was Cahill's longest outing since he also worked six innings for the Angels at Baltimore on May 10, 2019. It also was his first win for the Pirates after two rough starts that left him with a 9.69 ERA going into the game.

“This guy’s a veteran guy — he understands how to pitch, he understands how to use his stuff,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Obviously today he had much better feel for his breaking ball and was able to execute it.”

Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Michael Pineda (1-1) allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Jake Cave had two of the Twins' three hits.

Minnesota continues to sputter at the plate. In the last five games, the Twins have been shut out twice and held to two runs twice.

“There have been some inconsistencies, and there are some days where a group of guys are swinging it well,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And we haven’t linked it up. We haven’t found a way to put it all together with really good at-bats on a daily basis.”

The Pirates jumped on Pineda for three runs in the second. With one out, Erik González singled and advanced to third when Gregory Polanco dumped a shift-beating pop fly into short left for a double.

