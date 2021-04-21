VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 21, 2021

The light at the regular season tunnel is growing bigger and bigger. UIL district certifications are in 13 days and the playoffs begin four days later; TAPPS playoffs begin next week.
This slate of rankings in the penultimate set for the 2021 baseball season.
For this week, we have a new No. 1 team in 5A and four teams - Wylie (6A), Kaufman (4A), North Dallas (4A) and Prestonwood (private) in this week that were unranked last week.
**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**
Class 6A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Dallas Jesuit (8)
|27-4
|1
|2
|Keller (7)
|22-4
|3
|3
|FM Marcus (6)
|20-8-1
|4
|4
|Rockwall-Heath (4)
|23-5-1
|5
|5
|Northwest Eaton
|23-7
|6
|6
|Prosper (3)
|21-8
|2
|7
|Coppell (16)
|21-7
|9
|8
|FW Boswell
|20-8-3
|7
|9
|SGP (12)
|20-7
|8
|10
|Wylie
|20-8-1
|UR
Class 5A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|FW Trimble Tech
|19-4
|2
|2
|The Colony (18)
|18-6-2
|3
|3
|North Forney (22)
|25-4-1
|4
|4
|Granbury
|20-6
|8
|5
|Dallas Kimball
|19-5
|1
|6
|Frisco Wakeland (T25)
|22-9
|10
|7
|Aledo (23)
|17-7-2
|9
|8
|Frisco Reedy
|19-7-1
|6
|9
|Lucas Lovejoy
|21-7
|5
|10
|Frisco Liberty (21)
|20-7-2
|7
Class 4A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Aubrey (10)
|25-2
|1
|2
|FW Benbrook (4)
|20-5-1
|3
|3
|Celina (4)
|20-7
|4
|4
|Godley (16)
|20-8
|5
|5
|Springtown
|20-7
|2
|6
|Argyle (14)
|17-8
|7
|7
|Midlothian Heritage (15)
|18-7-1
|8
|8
|Kaufman
|16-8-1
|UR
|9
|Anna
|17-6
|6
|10
|North Dallas
|12-7
|UR
Private Schools
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Grace Prep (4*)
|19-3
|1
|2
|Plano John Paul II (2)
|19-3-1
|4
|3
|FW Nolan Catholic (4)
|23-6
|2
|4
|Grapevine Faith (15)
|17-4
|3
|5
|McKinney Christian (19)
|17-5-1
|9
|6
|Weatherford Christian (7*)
|19-6
|7
|7
|Colleyville Covenant (3*)
|17-7-3
|6
|8
|Dallas Christian
|12-6
|5
|9
|Prestonwood (10)
|11-7-1
|UR
|10
|Pantego Christian (6*)
|13-6
|8
*denotes small school State ranking