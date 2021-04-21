VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 21, 2021

The light at the regular season tunnel is growing bigger and bigger. UIL district certifications are in 13 days and the playoffs begin four days later; TAPPS playoffs begin next week.

This slate of rankings in the penultimate set for the 2021 baseball season.



For this week, we have a new No. 1 team in 5A and four teams - Wylie (6A), Kaufman (4A), North Dallas (4A) and Prestonwood (private) in this week that were unranked last week.

**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**



Class 6A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Dallas Jesuit (8) 27-4 1 2 Keller (7) 22-4 3 3 FM Marcus (6) 20-8-1 4 4 Rockwall-Heath (4) 23-5-1 5 5 Northwest Eaton 23-7 6 6 Prosper (3) 21-8 2 7 Coppell (16) 21-7 9 8 FW Boswell 20-8-3 7 9 SGP (12) 20-7 8 10 Wylie 20-8-1 UR

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 FW Trimble Tech 19-4 2 2 The Colony (18) 18-6-2 3 3 North Forney (22) 25-4-1 4 4 Granbury 20-6 8 5 Dallas Kimball 19-5 1 6 Frisco Wakeland (T25) 22-9 10 7 Aledo (23) 17-7-2 9 8 Frisco Reedy 19-7-1 6 9 Lucas Lovejoy 21-7 5 10 Frisco Liberty (21) 20-7-2 7

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Aubrey (10) 25-2 1 2 FW Benbrook (4) 20-5-1 3 3 Celina (4) 20-7 4 4 Godley (16) 20-8 5 5 Springtown 20-7 2 6 Argyle (14) 17-8 7 7 Midlothian Heritage (15) 18-7-1 8 8 Kaufman 16-8-1 UR 9 Anna 17-6 6 10 North Dallas 12-7 UR

Private Schools

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Grace Prep (4*) 19-3 1 2 Plano John Paul II (2) 19-3-1 4 3 FW Nolan Catholic (4) 23-6 2 4 Grapevine Faith (15) 17-4 3 5 McKinney Christian (19) 17-5-1 9 6 Weatherford Christian (7*) 19-6 7 7 Colleyville Covenant (3*) 17-7-3 6 8 Dallas Christian 12-6 5 9 Prestonwood (10) 11-7-1 UR 10 Pantego Christian (6*) 13-6 8

*denotes small school State ranking