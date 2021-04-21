Sports

VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 21, 2021

Stephen Peters

Vype

High School Sports
The light at the regular season tunnel is growing bigger and bigger. UIL district certifications are in 13 days and the playoffs begin four days later; TAPPS playoffs begin next week.

This slate of rankings in the penultimate set for the 2021 baseball season.

For this week, we have a new No. 1 team in 5A and four teams - Wylie (6A), Kaufman (4A), North Dallas (4A) and Prestonwood (private) in this week that were unranked last week.

**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**

Class 6A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Dallas Jesuit (8)27-41
2 Keller (7)22-43
3 FM Marcus (6)20-8-14
4 Rockwall-Heath (4)23-5-15
5 Northwest Eaton 23-76
6 Prosper (3)21-82
7 Coppell (16) 21-79
8 FW Boswell20-8-37
9 SGP (12)20-78
10 Wylie20-8-1UR

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 FW Trimble Tech19-42
2 The Colony (18)18-6-23
3 North Forney (22)25-4-14
4 Granbury20-68
5 Dallas Kimball19-51
6 Frisco Wakeland (T25)22-910
7 Aledo (23)17-7-29
8 Frisco Reedy19-7-16
9 Lucas Lovejoy21-75
10 Frisco Liberty (21)20-7-2 7

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Aubrey (10)25-21
2 FW Benbrook (4)20-5-13
3 Celina (4)20-74
4 Godley (16)20-85
5 Springtown20-72
6 Argyle (14)17-87
7 Midlothian Heritage (15)18-7-18
8 Kaufman16-8-1UR
9 Anna17-66
10 North Dallas12-7UR

Private Schools

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Grace Prep (4*) 19-31
2 Plano John Paul II (2) 19-3-14
3 FW Nolan Catholic (4) 23-62
4 Grapevine Faith (15) 17-43
5 McKinney Christian (19) 17-5-19
6 Weatherford Christian (7*) 19-6 7
7 Colleyville Covenant (3*) 17-7-36
8 Dallas Christian 12-6 5
9 Prestonwood (10) 11-7-1 UR
10 Pantego Christian (6*) 13-68

*denotes small school State ranking

