FITZ"MAGIC": Concordia Lutheran junior lefty throws no-hitter

Sean Fitzpatrick had a night.

The junior, lefty from Concordia Lutheran threw a no-hitter this week in a 7-0 win over St. Thomas. He also had 13 strikeouts in the complete game.

VYPE caught up with the Arkansas commit after he had a chance to process the win.

...

VYPE: When did you think that the no-hitter was a possibility?

FITZPATRICK: "I really didn't notice it until about the fifth inning, but at that point, I kept telling myself let's focus on the next guy and this next pitch."

…

VYPE: Have you ever thrown a no-hitter and were you feeling you had good stuff in pregame?

FITZPATRICK: "Exactly three years ago to the date, I threw on in the eighth grade. In warm-ups, I felt good but was just focused on getting ahead with strike one so I could execute my out pitches."

…

VYPE: What was the celebration like with the team?

Ad

FITZPATRICK: "The celebration was great. My teammates made a couple of big plays behind me and gave me run support so all the credit to them. They had my back and we all were excited to have a huge win."

…

VYPE: When you got to your phone who was the first person to text you congrats?

FITZPATRICK: "My aunt who has cancer was the first person I saw when I looked at my phone. She lives in Austin and is someone who has always been one of my No. 1 fans. Along with her, I had my mom's side of the family there conveniently and was glad I could pitch well when they were there."

Check out the video from when VYPE caught up with Fitzpatrick earlier this year

