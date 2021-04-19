Weekend Championship Recap: DFW takes bragging rights in soccer and hockey

After a long weekend of championship games, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has quite a few teams to be proud of with five brand-new state championship teams. Three of those championships came in soccer while two came in hockey. VYPE DFW has your Championship Weekend Recap.

Midlothian Heritage Lady Jaguars

Midlothian Heritage Girls Soccer Twitter (@jagsoccergirls)

Friday morning, Corpus Christi Calallen had a hard time keeping up with the Midlothian Heritage Lady Jaguars in the UIL Class 4A girls soccer state championship game. The Lady Jags scored a state record-tying six goals in the championship game as they shut out Calallen. Midlothian Heritage's star freshman, Jules Burrows, earned the honor of being named MVP after scoring a hat-trick in the match.



Flower Mound Lady Jaguars

Joe Lorenzini (@lorenziniphotog on twitter)

Friday evening saw the Flower Mound Lady Jaguars defeat Austin Vandegrift 2-1 to claim the UIL Class 6A girls soccer state title. The victory marks the Flower Mound Lady Jags' second state title. Senior Riley Baker was awarded the championship game MVP after scoring both goals for Flower Mound.



Frisco Wakeland Wolverines

Dallas Morning News

Saturday, the Frisco Wakeland Wolverines were able to put a stop to Kingwood Park in the UIL Class 5A boys soccer state championship game. In Wakeland's fifth state title appearance, the Wolverines' junior Brennan Bezdek was awarded as the state championship MVP after recording the opening goal in the match. Bezdek also recorded a big assist that allowed the Wolverines the 3-2 defeat over Kingwood Park for their fourth state title.



Coppell Cowboys Hockey

Coppell Hockey poses with the championship banner Coppell Hockey Facebook Page

Sunday, the Coppell Cowboys hockey team won the Division 2A state championship with a 6-5 hard-fought win over Denton County. Coppell came back from a 4-1 deficit to force double overtime against Denton County. The Cowboys' captain Trevor Moore was not only able to score the first goal for Coppell, but the winning goal with thirty-one seconds left in the match. The winning goal marked a hat-trick for Moore in the back-to-back title win for Coppell's hockey program.



Richardson Rockwall Raiders Hockey

Richardson Rockwall Raiders post with the championship banner. Helen Seifert (@hcseifertfive on twitter)

On Sunday, the Richardson Rockwall Raiders hockey team defeated Cy Woods 6-5 in the Division 2B championship. With great plays from players like Carson Bassett, Austin Acala, and Alex Evanyk, the Raiders have made a successful run all season en route to the state title.