VYPE Austin Baseball Rankings: Week of 4/19/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx).

This week's Austin Baseball rankings see a new top team in the 1A-4A rankings as well as some movement in other spots. Plus! Did Bowie move ahead of Lake Travis after their win? Scroll down to find out!

VYPE ATX 5A-6A BASEBALL TOP 10

Lake Travis retains its top spot in this week's rankings despite their loss to Bowie on Saturday. Why? Because they also beat Bowie earlier in the week. A split series means these two teams don't switch spots this week. Although Bowie now has the chance to be district champs. Cedar Park drops to seven after two losses this week. That's three losses in the last four games for the Timberwolves. And they need to turn it around fast or they will be in danger of not only the rankings but making the playoffs.

VYPE ATX 1A-4A BASEBALL TOP 10

Giddings takes the top spot this week after Blanco's loss to Llano. Weimar also lost but we put them in our Number two spot because of who they lost to. Lake Belton also sees itself in the rankings this week after a split series with Taylor.

VYPE ATX PRIVATE SCHOOL BASEBALL TOP 5

