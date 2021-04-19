Houston Rockets say Sterling Brown was ‘victim of an assault’ Sunday night

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Sterling Brown #0 of the Houston Rockets reacts to a play during the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on April 10, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets released a statement that one of their players, Sterling Brown, was the victim of an assault on Sunday evening.

KPRC 2 Sports has been told the incident occurred in Miami, as the Rockets had flown there following their Sunday game in Orlando.

The full Houston Rockets statement reads, “Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of our interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury.”

The team did not divulge any other details. It was not immediately known if any incident reports were filed with the police.

Brown sued officials in Milwaukee after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter surrounding a parking violation with police in 2018, contending in that lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is Black.

Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a store and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. He did not immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered, and officers used a stun gun. Brown and the city agreed on a settlement where he would receive $750,000 plus an admission from the city that his civil rights were violated was agreed to last November.

Brown was among a small group of NBA players invited to the Vatican last fall to speak with Pope Francis, who hailed them as “champions” for social justice. Brown told the pope about what he and the Milwaukee Bucks went through in the NBA’s restart bubble — particularly when they decided to sit out a playoff game against Orlando in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he spoke with Brown on Monday and was relieved that he would be fine.

“Heart-wrenching. Rips your heart out,” Silas said. “It’s one of your guys, someone on your team that you care about, someone that you’re with every day. As far as how I’m feeling and how the team is feeling, we’re all just thankful, No. 1, that he’s going to be OK — and also down about what happened.”

Brown is averaging a career-best 8.2 points this season, his fourth in the NBA and first with the Rockets. He spent his first three NBA seasons with Milwaukee.

