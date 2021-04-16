Emotional Night: Barbers Hill's Collier reflects on WNBA Draft, picked No. 1 overall

HOUSTON - It was a moment that Charli Collier was destined for.



Collier, wearing a dress designed by former First Lady Michelle Obama's stylist Sergio Hudson, sat behind a single round table. To her right was her mother Ponda and to her left younger brother Casey, who is a lineman at USC. In the middle of the table was a beautiful bouquet of pink roses and just beside it a framed photo of her late father Elliott.



A night that Elliott, who passed away in April 2016, envisioned for his daughter since the eighth grade was here and his dream of her being No.1 came to fruition.

Charli Collier - the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

"I thought about him the whole time, the whole moment he was there," Collier, who pointed straight to the sky the moment her name was called, said. "It was just really emotional. It was a crazy feeling. He always told me I'd be No. 1. To have that come into play it was crazy. I was a little nervous when [WNBA Commissioner] Cathy [Engelbert] came and made the pick, it was emotions everywhere.

"I still can't believe it. It's unreal and I can't put it into words."

Collier started her high school career at Barbers Hill before going on to the University of Texas, which she helped guide to the Elite 8 this past season.

Now, Collier gets to stay in Texas as she heads to Dallas.

"It means a lot to me, I'm Texas-born and raised," Collier said. "It just means a lot to me to be here for my hometown, my fans, my family just supporting me right down the street."

Being the No. 1 overall pick as a junior put Collier in an elite club becoming only the third-ever player to do that.



Coming from Houston, she also joins an elite club as Collier's name will now be mentioned in the same breath as Cy-Fair High School alums Chiney Ogwumike and sister NNeka Ogwumike, who were both taken No. 1 overall in their respective drafts (2014 and 2012), and Nimitz grad Brittney Griner, who was taken No. 1 overall in 2013.

"Those are amazing players that came out of Houston and to be a part of that is just awesome," Collier said. "I'm really humbled. I'm just looking forward to the journey and the experience."

Thursday was a busy day for Collier.

The future No. 1 pick facetimed with fellow former Longhorn Kevin Durant early in the day. The two talked about her being potentially taken No. 1, Collier sending him a WNBA jersey to wear in the tunnel when he arrives at the arena. The duo discussed what number she will wear (having worn 35 her high school and college career) - which Durant likes 1 or 11 - and finally wishing her good luck.

KD wished potential No. 1 pick @charlicollier good luck ahead of tonight's WNBA draft 🤘



(via @togethxr)pic.twitter.com/nK3HcLNKDq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2021

The star-studded moments didn't end there.



After Collier was taken by the Wings, Dallas Maverick sensation Luka Doncic quote-tweeted her "WHAT'S UP DALLAS!!" tweet with "welcome to Dallas!"

"To see how young he is and the impact he's having on the league is amazing," Collier said about Doncic. "I love watching them play. I love the Dallas Mavs, so it's awesome to have him shout me out like that. It means a lot. I love his game, he makes an impact early and that's what I hope to do."

It won't be long before we see Collier in that new-look Dallas Wings jersey.

The Wings are set to open the 2021 season on May 14 in Los Angeles against the Sparks - who the Ogwumike's play for - before hosting their home-opener on May 22 at the College Park Center against the Seattle Storm.

"For me personally, I'm ready to get with my team and coaches and everybody," Collier said. "It's a quick turnaround because the season is here."

Being the No.1 overall pick came as a surprise to her, Collier stated as she was unaware that the Wings would be taking her in that top slot.



Getting to be that coveted of a prospect didn't come without hard work and tough skin.

"It takes a lot of work on and off the court," Collier said. "I feel like you have to have a great mindset. In this day and age, you have to be strong and confident. You have to have tough skin. There's a lot of people who have opinions and you have to learn how to block out the noise."