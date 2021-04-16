DFW Teams have a chance to sweep UIL Soccer State Finals

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has long been known to be dominant in all areas of Texas High School sports. If you want to watch some of the best high school competition in the nation, you know you're going to get some quality athleticism out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With top-notch programs, the DFW area is well-represented at the soccer UIL state championship games. Dallas-Fort Worth is well represented with a chance to bring home state titles in all six of the state games happening between Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17.

Midlothian Heritage Girls at State:

Girls 4A-6A begins Friday morning at 10 a.m. with a 4A showdown between Midlothian Heritage and Corpus Christi Calallen. Midlothian Heritage has fought hard to get to the state tournament, only losing one game all season in a non-district match-up against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. The Lady Jaguars have outscored their opponents by 124 goals on the season and there's no reason to suspect that a title game will be any slower for the team.

Frisco Wakeland Girls at State:

At 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Frisco Wakeland is facing off against Dripping Springs in the 5A State Final. Wakeland has posted an 86% win percentage on the year with a 20-2-3 overall record. On a 13 game win streak after defeating Grapevine 3-2 in order to advance to the championship match, the Wolverines are going to be a tough squad to squander.

Flower Mound Girls at State:

The last match of championship Friday will feature a strong Lewisville Flower Mound team versus Austin Vandegrift. The strong Flower Mound squad has posted a 22-1-2 overall record with a 92% win percentage this season. After a first place finish in district, the Lady Jaguars have kept rolling, defeating every team standing in their way of a state title. Flower Mound can be expected to start strong and stay strong throughout the entirety of the match.

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis Boys at State:

The boys' championship games get started on Saturday morning with a 4A finals match-up featuring Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis and Boerne. The Eagles finished first in their district and are currently on a 19 game win streak after defeating Celina in a hard-fought 4-2 win to advance to the state title game. The Eagles have shown fight all season and should play consistently against Boerne.

Frisco Wakeland Boys at State:

The second game Saturday, fans will see Frisco Wakeland represented again as the boys enter the 5A Boys Finals. The Wolverines have posted a 94% win percentage with a 23-1-1 overall record on the season. Outscoring their opponents by 64 goals, the Wolverines can be expected to utilize their defense while trusting their offense on Saturday.

Rockwall-Heath Boys at State:

The final match of the UIL State Championship games will showcase a great Rockwall Heath squad. The Hawks will face off against San Antonio Lee in the boys 6A Finals. Rockwall-Heath has fought all season to prove that they belong among the best in the state. After a big win over Allen to advance to the state game, the Hawks will have to channel the energy they have used all season to bring home some hardware. The Hawks have posted a 15-8-5 record overall and should be expected to play with urgency against San Antonio Lee.