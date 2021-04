THE LIST: VYPE's 2021 All-Private School Basketball Teams

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The Woodlands Christian and Grace Christian Academy brought home state championships in TAPPS, while Houston Christian dominated Southwest Preparatory Conference play. The SPC didn't have a championship weekend.

But, who were the individual stars?

Here are the All-VYPE Private School selections for 2021.

First-Team



Austin Benigni, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Chris Felix, Westbury Christian (Air Force)

RJ Keene, Concordia Lutheran (Boise State)

Noah Kon, Houston Christian School

Jordan Williams, Second Baptist School

Second-Team

Nick Anderson, Grace Christian Academy

Zion Pipkin, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Trey Miller, Concordia Lutheran

Chanse Perkins, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Jacob Pike, St. Thomas

Honorable Mention

Dorian Boyland, The Village School

Jason Clark, The Village School

Griffin Datcher IV, Concordia Lutheran

Jakoby Flores, St. Thomas Episcopal

Kobe Haynes, Houston Christian

Jason Johnson, St. Pius X

Owen LaRocca, Fort Bend Christian Academy

Wyatt Maher, Lutheran South Academy

Brendan Mwamba, Episcopal



Jackson Peakes, St. John's

Daniel Sanchez, Grace Christian