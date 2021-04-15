INSIDE THE HELMET: Spring's Davenport parlaying big Junior year into College Recruiting

Bishop Davenport had a breakout season in 2020, leading the Spring Lions to a district title and going three rounds deep in the postseason. The 6-foot-3 junior was an All-State honorable mention.

Davenport threw for 3,500 yards and had a TD:INT ratio of 36:3. Coach Trent Miller has to be pumped to have him back leading his huddle.

VYPE caught up with Davenport for The 2-Minute Drill feature, peppering him with some quick questions.

…

VYPE: What do you do outside of football?

DAVENPORT: I like biking. I can bike for miles with my dad.

…

VYPE: What does your summer look like football-wise?

DAVENPORT: I'm going to be doing summer school, 7-on-7, and try and attend some college camps. Of course, I'll be working out to get better.

…

VYPE: What is your dream school?

DAVENPORT: Clemson is my dream school, for sure.

Ad

…

VYPE: What do you feel you need to improve on in the offseason?

DAVENPORT: I'm going to work on agility and speed. Also, mix in some technique.

…

VYPE: TSU has offered. What other schools are showing interest?

DAVENPORT: Central Michigan, HBU, UL, Austin Peay, Incarnate Word, and Iowa State, so far.

…

VYPE: You have older brothers who have played at Spring. What have you learned from them?

DAVENPORT: They taught me that there is always a way out, no matter how hard the problem is.

…

VYPE: What would your freshman self, tell your senior self?

DAVENPORT: You came a long way. Keep grinding.

…

VYPE: What's been your most memorable moment playing football?

DAVENPORT: That (last-second, game-winning) Hail Mary (against Westfield) was that moment.