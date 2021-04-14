Sports

"TEAM TIK TOK": Lake Creek having fun on way to historic season

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
Houston High School Sports
,
Houston High School Softball
"TEAM TIK TOK": Lake Creek having fun on way to historic season (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Lake Creek can pitch, hit, run and has a lot of fun

"Team Tik Tok" is 28-0 and VYPE's No. 1 team in the city.

"They are fun to watch," coach Michelle Rochinski said. "We have the bats, the pitching and the energy. The team chemistry is awesome. I honestly have to say I haven't had a team this good, ever.

"And, yes they do a lot of Tik Toks," she laughs.

So, where is Lake Creek – the school with the double-body-of-water-name? In the chill town of Montgomery, near Lake Conroe.

The Lions are "Country Girls" with swag with fully bedazzled face paint and a chant or cheer for every pitch. Don't let the giggles fool you, they are killers on the diamond.

Emiley Kennedy is the ace. When I say ace, I mean she hasn't given up an Earned Run… all season. The 6-foot-1 lefty (9-0), who has signed with Texas A&M, is intimidating on the mound and has a lethal repertoire of pitches.

"Captain Swag" is leadoff hitter and shortstop Maddie McKee, a sophomore with over 133,000 followers on Tik Tok, who can run like the wind. Against Kingwood Park, she went 4-4 with four steals and three runs. She sets the tone. You get the picture.

The "Big Stick" is sophomore Ava Brown who hits at a .615 clip and has 10 home runs. Kennedy has 11 bombs.

The leader of the defense is sophomore catcher Kalee Rochinski (40K Tik Tok followers). The coach's daughter has a tremendous softball IQ and is VOCAL!

Caelee Clark, Jenny Robison, Madelyn Lopez and Shelby Winn are also big-time contributors in the field and at the plate. Brown is a beast on the mound as well with a 10-0 record and Brenna Kelly is also a talented pitcher with a 4-0 record.

Lake Creek has only played three years of varsity softball and has never won a playoff game. Well, that will change this season as the Lions are on a collision course with the likes of Barbers Hill, Santa Fe and Foster for the Regional title and beyond.

This girls are really good, and they know it.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved