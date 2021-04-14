"TEAM TIK TOK": Lake Creek having fun on way to historic season

Lake Creek can pitch, hit, run and has a lot of fun

"Team Tik Tok" is 28-0 and VYPE's No. 1 team in the city.

"They are fun to watch," coach Michelle Rochinski said. "We have the bats, the pitching and the energy. The team chemistry is awesome. I honestly have to say I haven't had a team this good, ever.

"And, yes they do a lot of Tik Toks," she laughs.

So, where is Lake Creek – the school with the double-body-of-water-name? In the chill town of Montgomery, near Lake Conroe.

The Lions are "Country Girls" with swag with fully bedazzled face paint and a chant or cheer for every pitch. Don't let the giggles fool you, they are killers on the diamond.

Emiley Kennedy is the ace. When I say ace, I mean she hasn't given up an Earned Run… all season. The 6-foot-1 lefty (9-0), who has signed with Texas A&M, is intimidating on the mound and has a lethal repertoire of pitches.

"Captain Swag" is leadoff hitter and shortstop Maddie McKee, a sophomore with over 133,000 followers on Tik Tok, who can run like the wind. Against Kingwood Park, she went 4-4 with four steals and three runs. She sets the tone. You get the picture.

The "Big Stick" is sophomore Ava Brown who hits at a .615 clip and has 10 home runs. Kennedy has 11 bombs.

The leader of the defense is sophomore catcher Kalee Rochinski (40K Tik Tok followers). The coach's daughter has a tremendous softball IQ and is VOCAL!

Caelee Clark, Jenny Robison, Madelyn Lopez and Shelby Winn are also big-time contributors in the field and at the plate. Brown is a beast on the mound as well with a 10-0 record and Brenna Kelly is also a talented pitcher with a 4-0 record.

Lake Creek has only played three years of varsity softball and has never won a playoff game. Well, that will change this season as the Lions are on a collision course with the likes of Barbers Hill, Santa Fe and Foster for the Regional title and beyond.

This girls are really good, and they know it.