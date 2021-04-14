PHOTO GALLERY: Grapevine Faith continues to dominate TAPPS baseball

Grapevine Faith School baseball has posted an incredible season so far with a 16-2 overall record. The Lions have recorded big wins over the likes of Pantego Christian, Fort Worth Christian, Prince of Peace Christian School, and more on their quest to be the best private school baseball team in the state.

Players like Hayden Sobecki have been key roles to the Lions' success this season. Sobecki has recorded 20 RBIs, 31 runs, and 19 stolen bases with only five strikeouts.

