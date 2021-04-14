GCCISD Spring Magazine: Volleyball

THIS VOLLEYBALL SEASON SAW THE GCCISD SCHOOLS MOVE BACK TOGETHER IN THE SAME DISTRICT, COMPETING IN 22-5A.
Out of the programs, Goose Creek Memorial was the lone one to make the postseason, going 14-8 overall and 10-6 in district play.
Unfortunately, GCM did not get to play its playoff match due to COVID-19, ending its season early.
Goose Creek Memorial setter Zoe Martinez was named the District 22-5A Setter MVP.
Sterling finished sixth in the district going 11-10 overall and 7-9 in district, while Lee took eighth at 5-15 overall and 2-14 in district.
All-District Picks
FIRST TEAM
Naomi Hockless, Baytown Lee
Taylor Kotlarz, GCM
Bailee St. Romain, Baytown Sterling
SECOND TEAM
Katy Barger, Baytown Sterling
Giselle Cantu, Baytown Sterling
Sarina Garcia, GCM
Kaitlyn Herrera, GCM
Tanishua Joseph, Baytown Sterling
HONORABLE MENTION
Olivia Banks, GCM
McKenna Barnhill, Baytown Sterling
Brooke Benoit, Baytown Sterling
Claire Harper, Baytown Sterling
Andrea Hernandez, Baytown Lee
Tori Macias, GCM
Nicole Price, Baytown Lee
Christian Stringer, GCM
Lalai Williams, Baytown Lee