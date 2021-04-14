GCCISD Spring Magazine: Volleyball

THIS VOLLEYBALL SEASON SAW THE GCCISD SCHOOLS MOVE BACK TOGETHER IN THE SAME DISTRICT, COMPETING IN 22-5A.

Out of the programs, Goose Creek Memorial was the lone one to make the postseason, going 14-8 overall and 10-6 in district play.

Unfortunately, GCM did not get to play its playoff match due to COVID-19, ending its season early.

Goose Creek Memorial setter Zoe Martinez was named the District 22-5A Setter MVP.

Sterling finished sixth in the district going 11-10 overall and 7-9 in district, while Lee took eighth at 5-15 overall and 2-14 in district.

All-District Picks

FIRST TEAM

Naomi Hockless, Baytown Lee

Taylor Kotlarz, GCM

Bailee St. Romain, Baytown Sterling

SECOND TEAM

Katy Barger, Baytown Sterling

Giselle Cantu, Baytown Sterling

Sarina Garcia, GCM

Kaitlyn Herrera, GCM

Tanishua Joseph, Baytown Sterling

Ad

HONORABLE MENTION

Olivia Banks, GCM

McKenna Barnhill, Baytown Sterling

Brooke Benoit, Baytown Sterling

Claire Harper, Baytown Sterling

Andrea Hernandez, Baytown Lee

Tori Macias, GCM

Nicole Price, Baytown Lee

Christian Stringer, GCM

Lalai Williams, Baytown Lee

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PHOTOS