GCCISD Spring Magazine: Team Tennis

HEADING INTO THE SEASON, BAYTOWN STERLING COACH JOHN TREMMEL HAD THE GOAL OF SEEING HIS TEAM HAVE A DEEP PLAYOFF RUN IN 2020.

Well, mission accomplished.

Baytown Sterling reached the Regional Semifinals and was just two wins away from a state tournament appearance. The Rangers defeated Port Arthur Memorial (10-2), Fort Bend Kempner (19-0), and Fulshear (11-1) to reach the fourth round.

At the season's end, Baytown Sterling finished ranked No. 3 in Class 5A-Region III by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association.

For Tremmel, seeing his team make this kind of run was personal, since he, his sister, and his wife all played tennis for the Rangers.

"It's a whole different experience to coach the school you used to play for," he said. "Being from Baytown and playing for Sterling makes it easy to get up in the morning and coach these kids. It's Sterling pride. It's just a different attachment and I feel like I'm paying it forward."

This team was led by Brian Ward, Steven Mauro, and Cameron Pequeno on the boys' side and Abigail Vincent, Caroline Wells, and Crystal Smith on the girl's side.

Watch for these players this spring as individual tennis competition gets underway on the courts.

