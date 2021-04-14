GCCISD Spring Magazine: Cross Country

OUT ON THE COURSE THIS FALL, GOOSE CREEK MEMORIAL AND BAYTOWN LEE BOTH ADVANCED RUNNERS TO THE REGION III-5A CHAMPIONSHIP IN HUNTSVILLE.

On the girls' side, Goose Creek Memorial sophomore Gloria Martinez finished 27th overall (21:11.7), while on the boys' side Baytown Lee senior Derek Salinas finished 63rd overall (18:16.9).

At the District 22-5A Championships, Baytown Sterling took fourth place overall in the boys' race, while Goose Creek Memorial took fourth on the girls' side in the team scores.

Salinas finished seventh overall (16:35.92) for the Baytown Lee boys at district, while Brock Glasscock was the top runner for Baytown Sterling, finishing 11th overall (16:51.68). Saul Chavez finished 19th overall for Goose Creek Memorial.

In the girls' race, Martinez finished 10th (20:38.68), while Baytown Lee's Sarah Salinas took 12th (20:58.47) and Goose Creek Memorial's Kayleen Figueroa and Daicia Mascorro finished 15th and 18th overall, respectively.

