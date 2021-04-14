Carter, Malone pace All-VYPE Private School Girls Basketball teams

HOUSTON -

What a year it was in private school girls basketball in Houston.

The season came to an end a few months ago, VYPE released its public school All-VYPE team a few weeks ago and now here are the All-VYPE Private School selections.

Lutheran High North, The Village School, and Second Baptist School all played for TAPPS State Championships this past season and the ladies of LHN brought home the ship.

Check out who made the All-VYPE first, second, and honorable mention teams for the 2020-2021 season. Congratulations to all the selections.





Private School Girls All-VYPE Team

1st Team

Dalanna Carter, Lutheran North

Tymberlin Criswell, The Village School (SMU)

Jada Malone, The Village School (Texas A&M)

Zachara Perkins, St. Pius X

Jorynn Ross, John Cooper School

D'Asia Thomas, Houston Christian

2nd Team

RyLee Grays, The Village School

Anora Lee, Incarnate Word (2nd team all-state)

Ajailah Ogiemwonyi, John Cooper School

Ella Alexis Smith, St. Agnes Academy

Kate Marshall, Second Baptist School

Emrie Holt, Episcopal

Honorable Mention

Amani Bartlett, Houston Christian

(Syracuse)

Taylor Cross, Episcopal

Leyla Ertan, Second Baptist School

Amirah Gray, Bay Area Christian

Gayle Henderson, Lutheran South Academy

Jalayah Ingram, Houston Christian

Kinsie Kim, Lutheran High North

Natalie Messa, St. Agnes Academy

Mackenzie Morris, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Madeline Mueller, Concordia Lutheran

Victoria Paige Noack, Lutheran High North

Alyssa Rogers, John Cooper School

Breelyn Sanborn, St. Pius X

Olivia Sauvageau, Second Baptist School

Aiken Semones, The Village School (HM All-State)

Madison Sewell, Bay Area Christian

Madison Steed, The Woodlands Christian Academy

December Stevenson, Kinkaid

Alexis Swain, Rosehill

Sela Thiessen, Legacy Prep

Chinelo Umeh, St. Agnes Academy (HM All-State)

Olivia Walker, Second Baptist School

Sydney Ward, The Village School

Nyah White, Fort Bend Christian Academy

Mary Wittmer, Legacy Prep