Carter, Malone pace All-VYPE Private School Girls Basketball teams

What a year it was in private school girls basketball in Houston.
The season came to an end a few months ago, VYPE released its public school All-VYPE team a few weeks ago and now here are the All-VYPE Private School selections.
Lutheran High North, The Village School, and Second Baptist School all played for TAPPS State Championships this past season and the ladies of LHN brought home the ship.
Check out who made the All-VYPE first, second, and honorable mention teams for the 2020-2021 season. Congratulations to all the selections.
Private School Girls All-VYPE Team
1st Team
Dalanna Carter, Lutheran North
Tymberlin Criswell, The Village School (SMU)
Jada Malone, The Village School (Texas A&M)
Zachara Perkins, St. Pius X
Jorynn Ross, John Cooper School
D'Asia Thomas, Houston Christian
2nd Team
RyLee Grays, The Village School
Anora Lee, Incarnate Word (2nd team all-state)
Ajailah Ogiemwonyi, John Cooper School
Ella Alexis Smith, St. Agnes Academy
Kate Marshall, Second Baptist School
Emrie Holt, Episcopal
Honorable Mention
Amani Bartlett, Houston Christian
(Syracuse)
Taylor Cross, Episcopal
Leyla Ertan, Second Baptist School
Amirah Gray, Bay Area Christian
Gayle Henderson, Lutheran South Academy
Jalayah Ingram, Houston Christian
Kinsie Kim, Lutheran High North
Natalie Messa, St. Agnes Academy
Mackenzie Morris, The Woodlands Christian Academy
Madeline Mueller, Concordia Lutheran
Victoria Paige Noack, Lutheran High North
Alyssa Rogers, John Cooper School
Breelyn Sanborn, St. Pius X
Olivia Sauvageau, Second Baptist School
Aiken Semones, The Village School (HM All-State)
Madison Sewell, Bay Area Christian
Madison Steed, The Woodlands Christian Academy
December Stevenson, Kinkaid
Alexis Swain, Rosehill
Sela Thiessen, Legacy Prep
Chinelo Umeh, St. Agnes Academy (HM All-State)
Olivia Walker, Second Baptist School
Sydney Ward, The Village School
Nyah White, Fort Bend Christian Academy
Mary Wittmer, Legacy Prep