Twin Diamond Stars: FBCA's Payton Sisters excel on softball field

HOUSTON - They are the Payton sisters.



Grace and Hope have always done things together. That's what twins do right?

One of the loves that they share is playing the game of softball together for Fort Bend Christian Academy. The sisters also have to deal with being teenagers with Crohn's Disease, which they have to get treatment for every eight weeks, and Hope also has diabetes, which she has to monitor during the game.

VYPE talked with the sisters at the Fort Bend Christian spring media day. Learn more about the Payton duo and how much fun they have playing together.