SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: Midlothian Heritage vs. Celina

Midlothian Heritage and Celina are set to face off in the UIL Class 4A State Semifinals early Tuesday evening. Before the teams hit the pitch, let's take a look at what got them to this point.

Midlothian Heritage

The Midlothian Heritage Lady Jaguars posted an undefeated district season for district championship bragging rights. On the season, the Lady Jags have lost only one game in pre-season to a strong Nolan Catholic squad.

With a 96% win percentage, Midlothian Heritage topped Argyle last week in a 1-0 victory. The Lady Jags will enter the semifinals match on a 14 game win streak

Celina

The Celina Lady Bobcats have been sneaking up on their opponents all season. With a second place finish in their district and a 24-1-1 overall record (12-1-1 in district play), the Lady Bobcats have a 94% win percentage.

With a 4-1 win over Henderson last week, the Lady Bobcats are coming into the semifinals on a five-game win streak. In four of the last five games, Celina has shut out their opponents (18-0 over Ferris, 13-0 over North Dallas, 12-0 over Caddo Mills, and 7-0 over Bullard) outscoring them by 53 goals collectively.

What To Expect

Both teams have the drive to succeed that hasn't been snuffed all season. Though Midlothian Heritage might seem to have the upper hand as a favorite, fans shouldn't sleep on a competitive Celina squad. It's going to be a tough, physical match that comes down to whichever team strikes early.

The game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13 at Dragon Stadium in Southlake.