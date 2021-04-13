SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: Grapevine vs. Wakeland

The Grapevine Lady Mustangs and the Frisco Wakeland Lady Wolverines are set to face off in a semifinal match on Tuesday evening. Before they meet, let's take a look at what got each team to this level.

Grapevine Lady Mustangs

The Lady Mustangs have been a force to be reckoned with all season. Going nearly undefeated in district play to finish first in their district, Grapevine has posted a 24-2-2 overall record (13-1 in district) this season. The Lady Mustangs have posted big wins this season over the likes of Justin Northwest, Denton Ryan, Richland, Lake Dallas, and more.

Grapevine has outscored their opponents by 92 goals so far this season. After a 3-1 win over Amarillo last week, the Lady Mustangs are coming into the semifinals on a 16 game win-streak.

Wakeland Lady Wolverines

The Lady Wolverines have shown no signs of quitting as they've moved through this season. Wakeland has posted a 19-2-3 overall record with an 85% win percentage en route to one of their best seasons yet. This season, the Lady Wolverines have posted 16 shutout wins, four of which came in the playoffs.

After a hard-fought 2-1 win in double overtime over a previously undefeated Highland Park team last week, the Lady Wolverines are coming into the semifinals matchup on a high. Wakeland has a fire that has not been able to be tamed on a 12 game win streak.

What To Expect

Grapevine's defense has shown its strength all season. It has been no different in the playoffs. Both teams have shown that they have what it takes offensively. Both teams are sure to put up a fight for the right to play at the state championship game this weekend.

The match is set to begin Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at Bronco Stadium in Denton.