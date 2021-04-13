SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: Allen vs. Rockwall-Heath

The Allen Eagles and Rockwall-Heath Hawks are ready to face off in the UIL Class 6A semifinals. The two teams have continued to fight hard and work to get this far. Let's take a look at how they got here.

Allen Eagles

The Allen Eagles are on an 11 game win streak so far after a big 3-2 win over El Paso Eastlake last week. With a 21-4-1 overall record and an 83% win percentage, the Eagles have given their all throughout the entirety of this season on their quest to bring some hardware back to Allen.

In the last five games, Allen has outscored their opponents by 11 goals. On the season, Allen has outscored their opponents by 62 goals.

Rockwall-Heath Hawks

The Rockwall-Heath Hawks have posted a 14-8-5 overall record this season with a 61% win percentage. After a win over Bridgeland last week, the Hawks are coming into the semifinals on a five-game win streak.

In four of the last five games, Rockwall-Heath has recorded shut-out games (1-0 over Rowlett, 2-0 over Waxahachie, 1-0 over Duncanville, 3-0 over Klein Forest).

What To Expect

Allen and Rockwall-Heath have already played against each other this season. Both teams scored four goals against each other in a draw in the first non-district match of the season. Both will use what they've learned all season after that initial draw headed into this game.

Allen has the defensive strength to hold Rockwall-Heath off should they stay motivated throughout the game. Rockwall-Heath has the motivated goal scorers to shut down Allen's defense should they stay determined throughout the game. The Eagles have remained undefeated since midway through district play with no signs of letting up while the Hawks have let a few ties jump in the middle of win streaks.

Fans can expect an offense heavy match that keeps them on their toes until the final whistle. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite.