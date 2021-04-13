GCCISD Spring Magazine: The 411-Jonathan Diaz

Goose Creek Memorial men's soccer has always been a consistent playoff program.

Excluding last season, the Patriots had been to the postseason for eight straight seasons dating back to 2012. In 2019, they reached the Regional Semifinals.

A key to their success has been senior Jonathan Diaz, who graced this spring's cover. VYPE caught up with the 2021 grad for this VYPE 411.

VYPE: What was the difference this season compared to last?

DIAZ: "It has turned out well. I think last year we had a lack of focus. Our mentality just wasn't there. This year we set the standard high and we've gotten players ranging from freshmen to seniors to buy-in. They have the skill and potential to make the team better this year."

VYPE: What's your soccer story?

DIAZ: "I started playing soccer when I was about four or five years old. I've been playing club for the past two years. I played in middle school at Gentry Middle School. When I got to high school, I started off on JV and in my sophomore year we reached the fourth round of the playoffs. We got knocked out by Kingwood Park but it was a great experience."

VYPE: What's been your favorite memory of playing soccer at GCM?

DIAZ: "My favorite memory is beating [Houston] Wisdom in the third round of the playoffs. The excitement was just off the charts. It was exciting to have won that game and to go to the Regional Semifinals."

VYPE: What would be your advice to a freshman coming into the program?

DIAZ: "I would just say to focus on what's coming up, like all the running we have to do. Focus on having the right mentality to get to practice every day and being consistent. Also, just proving who you are to everyone else."

