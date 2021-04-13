Carpenter tabbed to lead Klein Oak Football

HOUSTON - Brandon Carpenter is ready to continue developing the KOlture at Klein Oak High School.



The Klein Oak football offensive coordinator was announced on Tuesday as the next head football coach for the Panthers, replacing Jason Glenn, who moved into administration earlier this spring.

"It's an immeasurable sense of gratitude," Carpenter told VYPE via Twitter. "Oak is a special place, I'm surrounded by incredible student-athletes and very special people. I'm blessed to have come in with Coach Glenn in 2017 & help establish our KOlture, it's incumbent upon me to continue developing that vision for our young people."

I’m proud to announce that the new Head Football Coach, and Campus Athletic Coordinator @KLEINOAKFB @KleinOak, Brandon Carpenter! “Carp” has served as the Off. Coord. for the program the past 4 years. He’s a great man, father, husband, and educator! @vypehouston @Matt_Stepp817 pic.twitter.com/DmBmVvePdC — Thomas Hensley (@thomashensley) April 13, 2021

For the past four seasons, Carpenter has served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Glenn, who took over the program in 2017.



In that span, Klein Oak went 31-15 overall and made the playoffs every single season. The Panthers registered 10 wins in the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, averaging 31.2 points per game in 2018.

But it's not all about the stats and wins for Glenn when you first mention Carpenter.

"He's a great man first and foremost!," Glenn, the new Klein ISD Director of Student Outreach, said. "And that's what the program has been about since we came together to run Oak! He will continue to put the kids first and will win a lot of games!

"He will teach them that football is great but what type of man/lady will you be without sports! He's my brother, my friend and I'm so happy for him, the school and our community! I love my guy! [Klein Oak Principal] Thomas Hensley made a great hire!"