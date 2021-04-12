VYPE Austin Baseball Rankings: Week of 4/12/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx).

This week's Austin Baseball rankings see a new top two in the 5A/6A group, although that may not last long since they play each other this week. Check out the rankings below!

VYPE ATX 5A-6A BASEBALL TOP 10

Cedar Park's 12 game win streak came to an end this past week with a 9-1 loss to district foe Georgetown. We could have kept Cedar Park at number two, but Bowie went undefeated on the week. Plus with Lake Travis and Bowie having two games against each other, what better way to play than #1 vs #2. Can Bowie dethrone the Cavaliers hold on the #1 spot? Westlake continues to tumble with another loss, but they don't drop out because they did avenge that loss the next day. Hays was prime to make the rankings until Westlake avenged that loss to them. One team in the danger zone of dropping? Dripping Springs, who lost twice last week. We contemplated knocking them out of the top 10 but kept them in to see what they can do this week.

Ad

VYPE ATX 1A-4A BASEBALL TOP 10

The top nine stay the same with Wimberley dropping out of the Number 10 spot, and Canyon Lake taking its place. Not a lot to say about this one as these teams have been dominating as of late. Can they keep it up?

VYPE ATX PRIVATE SCHOOL BASEBALL TOP 5

Updated records means new team in the ranking this week. Round Rock Concordia makes its debut while Geneva drops out with an 0-2 showing this past week.

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes it easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.

Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.